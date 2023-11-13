Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.44. 912,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

