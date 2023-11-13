Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $108.11. 214,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.80.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

