Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after buying an additional 239,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,492. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

