Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 2.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
TFC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.41. 2,549,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,688,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
