Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.05. 391,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

