Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in October

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,239. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

