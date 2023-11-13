Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 12,196,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 32,253,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

