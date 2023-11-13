Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the October 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,372. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.23 and its 200-day moving average is $379.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

