MA Private Wealth Acquires 304 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $35.88. 170,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

