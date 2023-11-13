MA Private Wealth Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.98. 1,104,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,286. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

