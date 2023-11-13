MA Private Wealth Purchases 9,961 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $343,170,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,506 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.