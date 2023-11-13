MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,938,584 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

