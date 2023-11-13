MA Private Wealth Sells 872 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,675,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,639 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.