Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the October 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS MGLLF remained flat at C$5.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64. Magellan Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$5.76.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

