MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $72.46 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $72.46 million and approximately $23,779.73 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

