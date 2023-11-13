Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

