Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Tops $113,887.26

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and $113,887.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000659 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94,735.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

