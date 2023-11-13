Maiar DEX Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $77,659.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,614.62 or 1.00032289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000659 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94,735.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.