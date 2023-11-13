Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

NYSE:MHNC opened at $17.97 on Monday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

