Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,164. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

