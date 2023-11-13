Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 487 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.02). Approximately 52,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 348,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.05).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 572.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 562.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.03 million, a PE ratio of -12,250.00 and a beta of 0.51.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
