Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

DOOR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.80. 37,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Masonite International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

