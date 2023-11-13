Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71,490 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of MTNB stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Monday. 1,044,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,890. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 479.18%.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Further Reading

