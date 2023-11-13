Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Maximus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMS opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

