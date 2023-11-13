MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $172,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,333,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

