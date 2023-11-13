Michael F. Lombardi Purchases 4,717 Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $45,660.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,153.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

MGYR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

