Michele R. Kuhrt Sells 4,290 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 242,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $184.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.92 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

