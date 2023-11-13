Mixin (XIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,046.46

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and $6,046.46 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for $141.31 or 0.00388549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

