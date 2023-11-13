Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading 18.4% Higher

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 227,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 264,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.47. The company has a market cap of £4.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

