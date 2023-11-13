monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $17.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.72. 1,821,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,126. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.72 and a beta of 0.87. monday.com has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $189.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.06.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.