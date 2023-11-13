Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $200.03 million and $16.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,092,826,707 coins and its circulating supply is 787,635,231 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

