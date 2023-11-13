Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.29. 86,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,705. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.75 and a fifty-two week high of $312.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.