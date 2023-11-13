MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWAYL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $25.27.

Get MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US alerts:

About MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.