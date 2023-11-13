Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.34. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Mulvihill S Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.14.

Mulvihill S Split Company Profile

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

