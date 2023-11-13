Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Up 0.4%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.00. 18,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 35,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

