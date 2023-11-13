Mustang Bio (MBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Mustang Bio to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 37,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,066. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 626,995 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

