Mustang Bio (MBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Mustang Bio to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mustang Bio Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of MBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 37,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,066. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
