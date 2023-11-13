NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NACCO Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,578. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.