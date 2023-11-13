NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.1 %
NACCO Industries stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,578. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85.
NACCO Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
