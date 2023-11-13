Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.54. 35,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Nano One Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

