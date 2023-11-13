Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

