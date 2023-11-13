National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 0.9% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.55. 9,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 222,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,788,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

