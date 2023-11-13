Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.55 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $163.62 million and $5.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,577,140,369 coins and its circulating supply is 42,913,074,178 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

