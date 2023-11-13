Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.53 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

