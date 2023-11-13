Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $2.70 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

