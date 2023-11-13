NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,825,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,879,423 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $5.99.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. FMR LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after buying an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,540 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,198,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

