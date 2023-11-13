NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 4.4%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.56. 1,092,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,436,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.