Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.60 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.07). Approximately 231,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 652,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.06).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ninety One Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.65.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($103,156.08). In other Ninety One Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £379,500 ($466,044.46). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($103,156.08). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 291,392 shares of company stock worth $48,252,464. Company insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

