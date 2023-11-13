Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

