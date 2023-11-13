Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 81598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,306,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 183.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.