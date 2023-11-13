Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 81598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,306,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 183.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
