Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $35,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

