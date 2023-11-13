Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $35,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
