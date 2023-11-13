Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

